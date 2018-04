Czech film director Juraj Herz speaks at the Brandenburg state parliament in Potsdam, Germany, Apr. 30, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RALF HIRSCHBERGER

Czech film director and screenwriter Juraj Herz, an award-winning member of the so-called New Wave artistic movement of Czechoslovak cinema that defied Communist Party censorship in the 1960s, has died at the age of 83, a prominent Slovak actor confirmed on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by veteran actor Andrej Hryc, Herz passed away on Sunday.