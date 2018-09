Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives at the at De Nieuwe kerk to open the exhibition Buddha's Life, Path to the Present in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15 September 2018. EPA/Koen van Weel

The Dalai Lama on Saturday opened a new exhibition in the Netherlands dedicated to the life of Buddha.

The 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who was in the country for a four-day visit, inaugurated the exhibition entitled "Buddha's Life, Path to the Present," which brings together pieces by contemporary artists as well as ancient items that have been around for thousands of years.