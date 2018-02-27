The Meadows Museum in Dallas is currently presenting the first connections of sculptor Eduardo Chillida (1924-2002) with the avant-garde of the first half of the 20th century, in a retrospective that reviews the Spanish artist's unmatched manipulation of space and form.
A total of 66 pieces will be on show until June 3, all on loan from the Chillida-Leku Museum in Hernani in the southern Basque country of Spain, and which make up a complete history of his career that allows visitors to review Chillida's interest in human subjectivity and his poetic notions of form expressed in different materials.