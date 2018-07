A file picture dated Dec. 7, 2016 shows US actress Emma Stone (C) and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (R) as they pose with US director Damien Chazelle (L) during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Stone and Gosling at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The movie "First Man" by United States director Damien Chazelle is set to open this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival, its organizers revealed Thursday.

The announcement of the movie's world premiere came on the eve of the 49th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing, which held significance for Chazelle, whose 2016 movie "La La Land" opened the festival that year.