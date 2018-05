Viengsay Valdes, National Ballet of Cuba's principal dancer, praised new Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's "continued support" of ballet, which is "the strength that moves Cuban culture around the world."

Valdes, born in Havana in 1976, recently arrived in Merida, the capital of the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, where she will perform Don Quixote on Sunday before continuing her tour in Chicago, Washington and New York.