The Sydney Symphony Orchestra along with Opera House staff sing happy birthday to celebrate Sydney Opera House's architect, Danish Jorn Utzon, 90th birthday in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, April 09, 2008. Jorn Utzon has been the architect of Sydney Opera House since 1957 and is currently working on the Western Foyers project. EFE-EPA/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Danish architect Joern Utzon at the University of Copenhagen Friday Apr 17, 1998, where he was awarded the Sonning prize for his contribution to European culture. EFE-EPA (FILE) PHOTO NORDFOTO/MORTEN JUHL

A 1967 file picture of Danish architect Joern Utzon displaying his plans for the Sydney Opera House. Utzon will be the key adviser for a multi-million dollar facelift of the famous harbourside concert hall - one of Australia's most famous landmarks - to improve the poor acoustics and make more space in the orchestra pit. DENMARK OUT EPA-EFE (FILE) PHOTO SCANPIX NORDFOTO ALLAN MOE

The sails on the Sydney Opera House seen lit during the official opening night of Vivid Sydney in Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Danish Architecture Center on Wednesday opened a retrospective commemorating the 100th birthday anniversary of Denmark's star architect Jørn Utzon, the creator of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The "Jørn Utzon - Horisont" exhibition features work Utzon produced over the course of his career, encompassing his many travels, his curiosity for foreign cultures and how this influenced the highly personal style of the 2003 Pritzker architectural award winner.