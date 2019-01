A visitor looks on an installation by the New York artist Daniel Arsham on display at his solo exhibition 'Connecting Tim' in the Moco Museum in Amstredam, the Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A view on a 'Corner Knot' installation by the New York artist Daniel Arsham on display at his solo exhibition 'Connecting Tim' in the Moco Museum in Amstredam, the Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A visitor looks on an installation 'Amethyst Ball Cavern' by the New York artist Daniel Arsham on display at his solo exhibition 'Connecting Tim' in the Moco Museum in Amstredam, the Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A general view on an installation by the New York artist Daniel Arsham on display at his solo exhibition 'Connecting Tim' in the Moco Museum in Amstredam, the Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A major retrospective of American artist Daniel Arsham launched on Friday in Amsterdam at a Dutch gallery, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Arsham, a well-known fine artist who works primarily with sculpture, installation and architectural interventions, presented an eclectic body of work at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam for his solo "Connecting Time" show spanning his career.