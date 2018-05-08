British actor and cast member Daniel Craig poses upon his arrival for the premiere of the James Bond movie "Spectre" in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 2, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

British actor Daniel Craig will be paid $25 million for playing Agent 007 in the still-untitled next installment of the James Bond franchise, Variety reported Tuesday.

The paycheck being given to the 50-year-old Craig, who made his debut as the British secret agent in "Casino Royale" (2006), for his role in "Bond 25," as the film is known in industry circles, tops Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's $22 million for "Red Notice," a deal that includes a $1 million bonus for promoting the movie on social media.