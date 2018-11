Models present creations from the Dior Men Pre-Fall 2019 collection by British fashion designer Kim Jones in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British fashion designer Kim Jones runs before guests after presenting his Dior Men Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An almost 12-metre high robot sculpture by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama stands in the center of the catwalk of the Dior Men Pre-Fall 2019 collection by British fashion designer Kim Jones in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Prince Nikolai of Denmark presents creations from the Dior Men Pre-Fall 2019 collection by British fashion designer Kim Jones in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Prince Nikolai of Denmark took to the runway Friday at star-studded Dior men pre-fall collection in Japan.

The Dior men pre-fall show in Tokyo on Friday showcased British designer Kim Jones's latest creations in a futuristic multimedia display that tapped into Japanese aesthetic clichés, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.