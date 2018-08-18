View of a scene being shot for the film "Caiga Quien Caiga," to premiere next week, and which portrays the darkest decade in recent Peruvian history and its notorious villain, Vladimiro Montesinos, the right hand man of former President Alberto Fujimori. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Imagia Films

Still shot from the film "Caiga Quien Caiga," showing Peruvian actor Miguel Iza in the role of Peru's notorious villain, Vladimiro Montesinos, the right hand man of former President Alberto Fujimori. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Imagia Films

Director Eduardo Guillot (r.) gives instructions to Peruvian actor Eduardo Camino (l.) during the shoot of the film "Caiga Quien Caiga," to premiere next week, and which portrays the darkest decade in recent Peruvian history and its notorious villain, Vladimiro Montesinos, the right hand man of former President Alberto Fujimori. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Imagia Films

The darkest decade in recent Peruvian history and its notorious villain, Vladimiro Montesinos, the right hand man of former President Alberto Fujimori and leader of the country's biggest corruption ring, will hit the big screen next week in the controversial film "Caiga Quien Caiga" (Let Fall Who May).

The leading figures of that period, some now in prison like Montesinos, are portrayed in director Eduardo Guillot's film, based on the like-named book by former anti-corruption prosecutor Jose Ugaz, which relates the capture and trial of Montesinos in June 2001 and the revelation of his massive corruption ring.