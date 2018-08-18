The darkest decade in recent Peruvian history and its notorious villain, Vladimiro Montesinos, the right hand man of former President Alberto Fujimori and leader of the country's biggest corruption ring, will hit the big screen next week in the controversial film "Caiga Quien Caiga" (Let Fall Who May).
The leading figures of that period, some now in prison like Montesinos, are portrayed in director Eduardo Guillot's film, based on the like-named book by former anti-corruption prosecutor Jose Ugaz, which relates the capture and trial of Montesinos in June 2001 and the revelation of his massive corruption ring.