Journalists visit the replica of a Soviet-era room as part of the immersive art project DAU by Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky during the press visit at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

An intriguing and eccentric immersive art project that takes viewers on a time-traveling experiment back to Soviet Russia and which has involved hundreds of participants from around the world previewed on Wednesday at two theaters and an art center in Paris.

Three major institutions in the French capital, the Théâtre du Châtelet, Théâtre de la Ville and the Centre Pompidou, have come together for the launch of what many are describing as one of the largest cinematic projects ever to be made involving over 700 hours of footage, 2.5 million images, 40,000 items of clothing, 8,000 hours of sound and 4,000 documents.