A gallery assistant poses with a 1969 Stratocaster guitar known as 'The Black Strat' during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant poses with a 1978 acoustic fretless bass guitar during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Guitars are displayed during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Guitars are displayed during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A view of a 1954 Fender Stratocaster guitar with the 0001 serial number during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant poses with a 1954 Fender Stratocaster guitar with the 0001 serial number during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Gallery assistants pose with a 1969 Stratocaster guitar known as 'The Black Strat' during a press preview of 'The Personal Guitar Collection of David Gilmour' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

David Gilmour's legendary Black Strat to go under the hammer

Over 120 guitars from David Gilmour's legendary guitar collection are set to go on auction in June as the guitarist, vocalist and Pink Floyd songwriter parts with his treasured collection.

In an interview with EFE Wednesday, Kerry Keane, music specialist at Christie's, said the auction house would present Gilmour's spectacular guitar collection at a New York sale in June.