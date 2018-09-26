Handout image provided by Westminster Abbey showing the church's new stained glass window designed by David Hockney in honor of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the United Kingdom, on Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/WESTMINSTER ABBEY

A colorful stained glass window designed by renowned British artist David Hockney in honor of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled Wednesday at London's iconic Westminster Abbey.

Sporting vibrant yellow, blue, red, orange, green and pink hues, "The Queen's Window" was inspired by the monarch's passion for the countryside and celebrates her almost 67-year-long rule, according to a statement released by the abbey in which countless coronations and burials of British rulers have taken place over the last millennium.