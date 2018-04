Andalusian flamenco dancer David Morales, while visiting Venezuela for the first time in 2016, became fascinated by the human side of Simon Bolivar, one of the main leaders of Latin America's independence movement in the early 19th century, who was born and lived much of his life in Venezuela.

His fascination was so strong that he decided to prepare a tour to retell Bolivar's story through flamenco and joropo dance.