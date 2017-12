Almir Narayamoga Surui, chief of Brazilian clan Surui, speaks during the 1st Swiss Energy and Climate Summit in Bern, Switzerland, 12 September 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER SCHNEIDER

A picture dated 05 January 2006, of dense vegitation growing on the Ilha do Cardoso in the federal state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/RALF HIRSCHBERGER

Illegal mining, forest fires and deforestation, which continue even on Christmas Day, threatened Monday the pioneering indigenous project for the sale of carbon credits in Brazil.

The initiative began in 2013 in several villages of the Surui people in the Amazon forests, and was the first to take advantage of the international emission standards.