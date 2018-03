Guillermo de Toro (R) and Kim Morgan arrive for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Del Toro wins best director as his "Shape of Water" also wins best movie

Guillermo del Toro Sunday won the best director award at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, while his film "The Shape of Water" also won the best movie.

Del Toro is the third Mexican to achieve such an award after Alfonso Cuaron for "Gravity" and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu for "Birdman" and "The Revenant".