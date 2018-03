Belgian designer Kris Van Assche (L) thanks the audience after presenting his Spring/Summer 2014 Men's Collection for Dior Homme during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 29, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

British designer Kim Jones (C) flanked by British models Naomi Campbell (L) and Kate Moss (R) appears on the runway after the presentation of his creations from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Men's collection for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

British designer Kim Jones has been appointed the new artistic director of Dior Homme, the French fashion house announced Monday.

Jones, who studied his craft at Central Saint Martins, the world-renowned arts and design college that is part of the University of the Arts in London, is set to replace Kris Van Assche as artistic director for the ready-to-wear and accessory collections, Louis Vuitton said in a statement.