Photograph showing a woman writing a farewell message for "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Tannen Maury

Detroit bids farewell to Aretha Franklin for the second night in a row

For the second day in the row, hundreds flocked to Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Wednesday to say their last goodbyes to Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 in the city she called home for more than seven decades.

Fans of the "Queen of Soul" braved waiting in line under Tuesday's humid heat, but this time followers face the threat of thunder storms while standing outside the museum.