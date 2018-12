American actor Christian Slater at the 76th edition of the Golden Globes nomination announcement in Beverly Hills, California, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA- EFE/ Nina Prommer

American actor Terry Crews at the 76th edition of the Golden Globes nomination announcement in Beverly Hills, California, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA- EFE/ Nina Prommer

"Vice," a critical look at the life of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, emerged Thursday as the big favorite in the 76th Golden Globes, picking up six nominations.

Other films that will get a lot of attention at the Jan. 6 awards gala include "The Favourite," "Green Book" and "A Star is Born" with five nominations each; and "BlacKkKlansman" and "Mary Poppins Returns," which will contend in four different categories.