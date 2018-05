People attend the viewing of the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller at Christie's auction house in New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2018. The EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People attend the viewing of the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller at Christie's auction house in New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People attend the viewing of the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller at Christie's auction house in New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2018. The artworks on show are part of the 'Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller: 19th and 20th Century Art Evening Sale' that takes place in New York from 08 to 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The oil on canvas painting "Los Rivales" by Mexican artist Diego Rivera on Wednesday fetched $9.71 million, a record price for the author's works at the auction of the Peggy and David Rockefeller's collection, held at Christie's in New York.

Painted in 1931, "Los Rivales" was part of the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller which is being put up for auction this week by Christie's, and the money raised will go to charitable causes.