Sheila Munyiva (R) and Samantha Mugatsia during the photocall for "Rafiki"' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Wanuri Kahiu poses during the photocall for "Rafiki"' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Wanuri Kahiu (L), Sheila Munyiva (R) and Samantha Mugatsiaduring the photocall for "Rafiki"' at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The director and actresses who helped bring "Rafiki," a touching love story about two women in Kenya that was banned in the country, to the big screen on Wednesday attended a photocall at Cannes Film Festival, where the film has made history.

"Rafiki," directed by Wanuri Kahiu, tells the story of Kena, played by Samantha Mugatsia, and Sheila Munyiva's Ziki, two women from a Kenyan housing estate who fall in love despite their families' political rivalry and their conservative surroundings.