British director and producer Danny Boyle attends the European premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the BFI London Film Festival in London, England, on Oct. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

British director Danny Boyle has pulled out of the latest James Bond film, citing "creative differences," a post on the film's official Twitter account said.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with actor Daniel Craig, said "that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," the working title of the film.