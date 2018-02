Mexican director Guillermo del Toro attends the UK premiere of his film 'The Shape of Water' during the 61st BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro has told EFE in an interview released Wednesday that he wanted to show in his Oscar-nominated movie "The Shape of Water" that love has no shape, no gender and no religion, and breaks all boundaries to adopt the form of its container in the same way that water does.

In the movie, Del Toro used a monster as a symbol of love and to mirror the racism, sexism and classism that dominated the United States in the 1960s, where the story is set.