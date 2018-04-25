American director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese has been awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for arts, the Spanish foundation announced Wednesday.

In a career spanning over five decades, Scorsese has become one of Hollywood's all-time greats with renowned films such as "Taxi Driver" (1976), "Raging Bull" (1980), "Goodfellas" (1990), "Gangs of New York" (2002), "The Departed" (2006) _ for which he won the Academy Award for best director _ and more recently "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).