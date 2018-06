Photo provided by Walt Disney World showing one of the attractions at Toy Story Land, a new themed area inaugurated at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Steven Diaz/Walt Disney World

Toys come alive, people become toys, and imagination is let loose in Toy Story Land, a new themed area based on the computer-animated comedy that is being inaugurated Saturday at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida.

Toy Story Land, which covers 50,000 sq ft (more than 4,600 sq m), takes visitors into a world where the characters of Pixar's film come alive, while people seem to become as small as toys.