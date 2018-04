File photograph showing Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii during a performance at the Summerburst festival in Stockholm, Sweden, Jun. 12, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ Christine Olsson

File photograph showing Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii during a performance at the Pildammsparken festival in Malmo, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ Bjoern Lindgren

File photograph showing Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii during a performance at the Rock in Rio festival in Lisbon, Portugal, May 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ Jose Sena Goulao

World-renowned Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, his agent said Friday. He was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," Diana Baron said in a statement.