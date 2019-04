Filmmaker Don Millar speaks on April 29, 2019 during the presentation of the documentary "Botero" in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Lina Botero (L), daughter of the Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, speaks on April 29, 2019 during the presentation of the documentary "Botero" in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Lina Botero, daughter of the Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, speaks on April 29, 2019 during the presentation of the documentary "Botero" in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Colombia's Fernando Botero, famous for his paintings of voluminous figures, is the subject of a documentary that seeks to show how his life has influenced his art.

The idea for the film originated with the artist's daughter, Lina Botero, and the project was brought to fruition by Don Millar, who spent 19 months shooting footage in nine different cities, including Beijing and New York, the pair told a press conference in Mexico City.