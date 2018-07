Production company K&S Films provided on Wednesday, July 25, this photo of director Emir Kusturica (L) chatting with former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica at the latter's small farm on the outskirts of Montevideo. EFE-EPA/K&S Films

Next month's Venice Film Festival will include the premiere of director Emir Kusturica's documentary on former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, the producers of "The Last Hero" said Wednesday.

Kusturica, a two-time winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, began filming in April 2013 and wrapped up shooting on April 1, 2015, when Mujica was succeeded as president by Tabare Vazquez.