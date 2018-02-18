Rodolfo Rodriguez, known as "El Pana," was a man of the streets with a complex personality who thrived on bullfighting's theatricality, the director of the documentary "El brujo de Apizaco" (The Wizard of Apizaco) told EFE ahead of a screening of the film in Guadalajara.

"He came from nothing. He was a street tiger. He sold tamales, washed cars. He was a survivor. So when they tell him that in bullfighting there would be women, money, fame and glory in exchange for risking your life, he thought 'well my life is screwed already; I have nothing to lose,' and that's where he finds meaning in life," filmmaker Rodrigo Lebrija said.