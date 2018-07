Undated file photograph provided Jul 3, 2018 showing a still from "Piazzolla, The Years of the Shark" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE File

A documentary about the life and times of legendary Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla will shine a light on the musician's private life and explore his humble origins as a migrant in New York.

The idea for "Piazzolla, the Years of the Shark" began 10 years ago, when Argentine filmmaker Daniel Rosenfeld got together with the late composer's son, Daniel Piazzolla, to speak about his father's life and how it would reflect on the big screen.