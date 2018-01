Cuban filmmaker and screenwriter Vanessa Batista, seen here in Miami on Jan. 19, 2018, for the screening of her documentary the next day about some Catalans who emigrated to Cuba and never returned to their native land, but in the process she came upon some authentic film relics that changed everything. EFE-EPA/Jorge I. Perez

Cuban filmmaker and screenwriter Vanessa Batista, seen here in Miami on Jan. 19, 2018, for the screening of her documentary the next day about some Catalans who emigrated to Cuba and never returned to their native land, but in the process she came upon some authentic film relics that changed everything. EFE-EPA/Jorge I. Perez

Cuban filmmaker and screenwriter Vanessa Batista, seen here in Miami on Jan. 19, 2018, for the screening of her documentary the next day about some Catalans who emigrated to Cuba and never returned to their native land, but in the process she came upon some authentic film relics that changed everything. EFE-EPA/Jorge I. Perez

The young Cuban filmmaker and screenwriter Vanessa Batista decided to make an emotional documentary about some Catalans who emigrated to Cuba and never returned to their native land, but in the process she came upon some authentic film relics that changed everything.

"Los que Se Quedaron" (Those that Stayed Behind) is being presented Saturday at the Spanish Cultural Center in Miami by the director, who currently lives in Catalonia.