Visitors look at photographs, including the famous 'Migrant Mother' photograph, by US photographer Dorothea Lange as part of a retrospective exhibition entitled 'Politics of Seeing' held at the Jeu de Paume museum in Paris, France, 15 October 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

An exhibition bringing together images taken by United States photojournalist Dorothea Lange over the course of her career was preparing to open its doors to the public on Monday.

The retrospective, entitled "The Politics of Seeing," would feature works by Lange, known for her images documenting the social impact of the Great Depression (1929-39), that have never before been shown in France, according to the Jeu de Paume museum in Paris, which is hosting the exhibit.