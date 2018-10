After a seven-year battle with cancer, singer-songwriter Draco Rosa is preparing to launch "Monte Sagrado," his first studio album in nine years, which he dedicates to his native Puerto Rico, a country he said helped him heal.

"I came here to get well," the 49-year-old singer told EFE in his farm in Utuado, a municipality in the island's mountainous interior, where he held a press conference to announce the upcoming album, to be released Oct. 26.