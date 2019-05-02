Members of the US pop band 'Jonas Brothers' (L to R); Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Mariah Carey poses with the Icon Award in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Cardi B poses with the awards for Top Rap Song 'I Like It', Top Hot 100 Song for 'Girls Like You' and Top Rap Female Artist in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Lauren Daigle poses with awards for Best Christian Artist, Top Christian Album for 'Look Up Child', and Top Christian Song for 'You Say' in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Ella Mai poses with the award for Top R&B Artist in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

BTS members pose with the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist Awards in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Scorpion' in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Drake swept the Billboard Music Awards 2019 on Wednesday with 12 wins, becoming the artist with most number of BBMAs.

The Canadian has won 27 BBMAs in his career.