A person visits the DreamWorks exhibition, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 6, 2019.

Dozens of visitors attend to the DreamWorks exhibition, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 6, 2019.

A child visits the DreamWorks exhibition, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 6, 2019.

The world of animation is coming to Rio de Janeiro with an exhibition from one of the leading animation studios, DreamWorks, responsible for creating films such as "Kung Fu Panda," "Madagascar" and "Shrek."

The Bank of Brazil Cultural Center (CCBB) in Rio will host the exhibition, the result of the collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and the Australian Center for the Moving Image (ACMI), until April 15 as part of its world tour.