British filmmaker Nick Hamm arrives for the premiere of "The Journey" at the 73rd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

The movie "Driven" by British director Nick Hamm will close this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival, its organizers said Monday.

The movie would premier on Sept. 8 after the awards ceremony in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema, the organizers said.