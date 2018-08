Photograph provided Aug 20 showing the cast of "Dulce Rosa," featuring (from left) Martin Nusspaumer (Tomas Chacon), Gerardo Marandino (Senator Anselmo Orellano), Javier Arrey (General Tadeo Cespedes) and Maria Eugenia Antunez, in the leading role of Rosa Orellano in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pedro Damian Diego

"Dulce Rosa," a groundbreaking opera based on a short story by Chilean author Isabel Allende that boldly denounces some of the crudest modern Latin American dictatorships, has been deemed a hit at Uruguay's National Auditorium.

Opera season kicked off in Uruguay Monday night with the first Spanish-language presentation of the show, which was originally written in English and performed by the Los Angeles Opera for the first time in 2013.