Art lovers on May 23, 2019, in Santiago visit the "Dystopia" photography exhibit by Mexican photographer Fernando Montiel Klint, which seduces visitors with desert landscapes, contrasting pink and blue colors, and an impression of a future mix of the finest technology and degraded humanity. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Desert landscapes in pink and blue that seduce the spectator with their sweet toxicity, and transhuman figures scanning a horizon where the only reality is contradiction: so Mexican photographer Fernando Montiel Klint imagines the future in his latest exhibit, "Dystopia."

The collection, on show in Santiago until next June 28, seeks to create a new "discussion and dynamic" about how Latin American society conceives its future, one that Montiel imagines "full of contradictions" between "good and evil, the organic and the technological," as he said in an interview with EFE.