Attendees wait to enter the Xbox press conference at the Microsoft Theater prior to the E3 expo in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Virtual musical performers play with gaming controllers for visitors during the Sony Playstation E3 party in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Attendees view scenes from the Spider-Man video game on large screen during the Sony Playstation E3 party in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

E3 Expo unveils The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man for PS4

Sony closed the press conferences before the E3 Expo in Los Angeles on Monday with the presentation of its latest offerings for the PlayStation 4 console.

Just a day before the Los Angeles Convention Center opens its doors for E3, the biggest video game event of the year, Sony showed the upcoming attractions from its PlayStation 4 catalog at the conference that followed a different format than usual.