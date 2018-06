Ubisoft dance characters perform during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Attendees pose for a souvenir photo at Capcom's Resident Evil 2 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) kicked off on Tuesday in Los Angeles, with thousands of industry professionals and video gamers expected to attend.

The E3 expo is organized by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and will be held between Tuesday and Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be attended by thousands of enthusiasts and professionals from the global video game industry.