A hotel to the southwest of Mexico's paradisaical Baja California peninsula opened its shutters Friday relieved to no longer be the subject of a lawsuit by legendary United States rock band The Eagles.

Peace returned to this quiet corner of outstanding natural beauty after the owners of the "Hotel California" in Baja agreed to drop a patent application in the United States staking a claim on the name which happened also to be the title of The Eagles' bestselling song and album.