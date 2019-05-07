Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Gisele Bundchen arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Cardi B arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The annual Met Gala opened Monday with the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", a concept proposed by the writer-photographer Susan Sontag in 1964 about free interpretation, and visible on the pink carpet with celebrities donning outfits marked by eccentricity and a desire to have fun with fashion.

Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, models Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell and the Kardashian clan are just some of the names who attended one of fashion's biggest nights and essentially a charity event financed by the MET's Costume Institute.