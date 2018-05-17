"Bent and Fused" by Monica Bonvicini on display during the presentation of the exhibition "Echo and Narcissus" at Palazzo Barberini Corsini, Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

"Large Dessert" by German artist Kiki Smith on display during the presentation of the exhibition "Echo and Narcissu"' at Palazzo Barberini Corsini, Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

"Narcissus" by Caravaggio on display during the presentation of the exhibition "Echo and Narcissus" at Palazzo Barberini Corsini, Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Visual interpretations of the Roman version of the tragic myth of Echo and Narcissus and its symbolism decorated the walls of Rome's Palazzo Barberini, as seen in images released Thursday by epa.

Drawing from the story of a mountain nymph cursed to only speak words she has just heard and a man so beautiful he falls in love with his own reflection and lies staring at himself until he fades away and is transformed into a flower, "Echo and Narcissus" explores self-portraiture, eroticism and temporality, said the museum.