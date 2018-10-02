The 41st International Book Fair is underway and Ecuador is the featured country.
The fair, which runs until Oct. 14, will offer more than 200 activities at the Montevideo Administration.
View of books on display at the 41st International Book Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Montevideo, at which Ecuador is the featured country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
Ecuador's Culture and Heritage Minister Raul Perez Torres (c.l.) and the Uruguayan Education and Culture Minister Maria Muñoz (c.r.) inaugurate the 41st International Book Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Montevideo, at which Ecuador is the featured country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
View of books on display at the 41st International Book Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Montevideo, at which Ecuador is the featured country. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
The 41st International Book Fair is underway and Ecuador is the featured country.
The fair, which runs until Oct. 14, will offer more than 200 activities at the Montevideo Administration.