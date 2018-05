Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Luis Fonsi arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

US singer-songwriter Janet Jackson arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and American rapper Kendrick Lamar dominated the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with six gongs each.

Sheeran won the coveted Top Artist award as well as Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Song for "Shape of You" and Top Radio Songs Artist.