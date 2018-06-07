A visitor takes photographs of a painting entitled Scene from "The Last of the Mohicans," Cora Kneeling at the Feet of Tamenund by US artist Thomas Cole during the exhibition "Thomas Cole, Eden to Empire" in the National Gallery in London, Britain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Visitors look at a painting entitled "Snow Storm:Hannibal and His Army Crossing the Alps" by British artist William Turner (C) during the exhibition "Thomas Cole, Eden to Empire" in the National Gallery in London, Britain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Visitors look at a painting entitled "The course of the Empire " by US artist Thomas Cole (C) during the exhibition "Thomas Cole, Eden to Empire" in the National Gallery in London, Britain, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The National Gallery in London was on Thursday preparing to invite visitors on a journey through some of North America's most evocative landscapes as depicted by master of his craft Thomas Cole, whose iconic paintings are to be on display alongside a selection of the artists who most inspired him, an epa-efe photojournalist at the press preview reported.

Cole (1801-1848) was the dubbed by the National Gallery in London as the greatest landscape artist of his generation, and the exhibition "Eden to Empire" is to display works such as his notable "The Oxbow" (1836), a vast open scene of Connecticut River Valley under a passing storm that includes a miniature self-portrait of the artist that a sharp-eyed viewers may spy.