The National Gallery in London was on Thursday preparing to invite visitors on a journey through some of North America's most evocative landscapes as depicted by master of his craft Thomas Cole, whose iconic paintings are to be on display alongside a selection of the artists who most inspired him, an epa-efe photojournalist at the press preview reported.
Cole (1801-1848) was the dubbed by the National Gallery in London as the greatest landscape artist of his generation, and the exhibition "Eden to Empire" is to display works such as his notable "The Oxbow" (1836), a vast open scene of Connecticut River Valley under a passing storm that includes a miniature self-portrait of the artist that a sharp-eyed viewers may spy.