Hundreds of venues spread out between Edinburgh's theaters, its streets, bars and even churches, were undergoing the last preparatory touches on Thursday to fling their doors open to hordes of art and culture enthusiasts who descend on the Scottish capital every year to revel in the extravaganza on show at the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe.

The buildings in this historic city's cobbled streets were already plastered with posters advertising the thousands of spectacles on offer between Aug. 3 -27 during what is billed as the biggest arts festival in the world, with ticket sales consistently surpassing 2.5 million in recent years.