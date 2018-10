A visitor looks at the painting 'Blossoming Tree' (1913) by Austrian artist Egon Schiele during a press preview of the exhibition 'Egon Schiele. The making of a collection' at the Lower Belvedere museum in Vienna, Austria, 18 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A visitor stand in front of the painting 'Portrait of Wally' (1912) by Austrian artist Egon Schiele during a press preview of the exhibition 'Egon Schiele. The making of a collection' at the Lower Belvedere museum in Vienna, Austria, 18 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A visitor looks at the painting 'The embrace (Lovers II)' (1917) by Austrian artist Egon Schiele during a press preview of the exhibition 'Egon Schiele. The making of a collection' at the Lower Belvedere museum in Vienna, Austria, 18 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Artworks by Egon Schiele went on display in the Austrian capital Vienna on Thursday as part of an exhibition to mark the centenary of the Austrian artist's death.

The exhibit, entitled "The Making of a Collection," brings together some 20 pieces by the artist at the Belvedere Museum, including highlights "Eduard Kosmack," "Portrait of Wally Neuzil," "Facade of a House," "Death and Maiden," "Embrace" and "Four Trees."