The Eiffel Tower, which rises from the heart of the French capital, will soon be offering diners at the two restaurants housed within its structure gastronomic offerings that showcase organic and locally-sourced ingredients as part of a renovation of the popular monument.
Three-Michelin star chef Frédéric Anton is from May set to take over the running of Le Jules Verne restaurant from Alain Ducasse, while two-star Thierry Marx will take on Brasserie 58 Tour Eiffel, a more relaxed café-style eatery.