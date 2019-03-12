French Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx speaks during the presentation of the new catering offer at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 12 March 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Michelin-starred chef Frederic Anton speaks during the presentation of the new catering offer at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 12 March 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

People attend the presentation of the new catering offer at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 12 March 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Michelin-starred chefs Frederic Anton (L) and Thierry Marx (R) pose for photographs during the presentation of the new catering offer at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 12 March 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Eiffel Tower, which rises from the heart of the French capital, will soon be offering diners at the two restaurants housed within its structure gastronomic offerings that showcase organic and locally-sourced ingredients as part of a renovation of the popular monument.

Three-Michelin star chef Frédéric Anton is from May set to take over the running of Le Jules Verne restaurant from Alain Ducasse, while two-star Thierry Marx will take on Brasserie 58 Tour Eiffel, a more relaxed café-style eatery.