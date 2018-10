The Spanish Singer Diego El Cigala talks to EFE Oct. 3, 2018, before his concert at La Casa de la Música, in Quito (Ecuador). EPA- EFE/José Jácome

Spanish singer-songwriter Diego El Cigala said here that while he retains his love for Latin American music, he has in mind a return to his roots with an album of flamenco songs.

"I'm preparing a new album, in Mexico," he told EFE before Wednesday night's concert in Quito, while adding that he was also working on "other things, on a flamenco album.